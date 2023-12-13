UnFoldMart bags social media mandate for Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division

The mandate extended is particularly for the brand's frozen unit, including the Minute Khana and other frozen food products.
UnFoldMart, the full-service marketing and advertising agencies has been awarded with the social media mandate for Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division. Headquartered in Gurgaon, UnFoldMart’s mandate renewal marks a prestigious continuation of the partnership with Haldiram’s Nagpur that began in February 2022. The mandate extended is particularly for their renowned frozen unit, including the popular Minute Khana and other frozen food products.
Abhishek Garg, the visionary founder and CEO of UnFoldMart, expressed his profound satisfaction and ambitious plans for this ongoing partnership. He said, "We are proud to renew our mandate with Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division and continue our successful collaboration from last year. Our joint efforts elevated their social media presence and solidified their position as a frontrunner in the frozen food sector. This renewal is more than a business achievement; it represents shared vision and trust between our two companies. We are committed to harnessing our creative energy and social media skills to ensure that Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division continues to thrive and resonate with customers across the country.”
UnFoldMart will be implementing a series of innovative social media, digital strategies and creative campaigns on various platforms like Instagram, youtube, facebook etc. From leveraging social media platforms with its creative outlook, UnFoldMart has played a crucial role in redefining Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division online presence and connecting with a broader audience. The mandate is a testament to UnFoldMart's unparalleled expertise and innovative approach in the realm of social media marketing and creative content creation for the platforms.