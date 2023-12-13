UnFoldMart bags social media mandate for Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division

Abhishek Garg, the visionary founder and CEO of UnFoldMart, expressed his profound satisfaction and ambitious plans for this ongoing partnership. He said, "We are proud to renew our mandate with Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division and continue our successful collaboration from last year. Our joint efforts elevated their social media presence and solidified their position as a frontrunner in the frozen food sector. This renewal is more than a business achievement; it represents shared vision and trust between our two companies. We are committed to harnessing our creative energy and social media skills to ensure that Haldiram's Nagpur Frozen Division continues to thrive and resonate with customers across the country.”