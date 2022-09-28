Unwanted 21 launches multilingual campaign to celebrate World Contraception Day

The brand has associated with Puja Banerjee, Prarthana Behere and Hruta Durgule for better reception of the message by the audience. The campaign urges women to come forward and exercise their right to take decisions for their pregnancy. It effectively brings out the message that where women are leaving no stones unturned in conquering the world with their prominent leading roles in all spheres of work and life, they are way behind in the league when it comes to making decisions for pregnancy. Unwanted 21 tries to break this notion and aims to motivate women to take control of their pregnancy and the time gap they want to give for the next child.