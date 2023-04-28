Uorfi Javed accuses Zomato; turns out to be ad

In January, a video went viral on the Internet in which Ranbir Kapoor was seen throwing a fan's phone when he was trying to click a photo with the actor. That video was also shared by Viral Bhayani and later when the full video was released it turned out to be a gimmick where the actor was giving a new Oppo phone as a gift. Earlier, actor Anushka Sharma become the brand ambassador of Puma after a lot of social media drama.