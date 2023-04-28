Uorfi Javed accuses Zomato; turns out to be ad

The actress posted a story in which she claimed that a Mumbai restaurant didn’t allow her, seemingly because of her attire.
Uorfi Javed always remains a subject of discussion for her unique fashion style. Recently, she posted an Instagram story claiming that that she was denied entry at a Mumbai restaurant because of her attire.
Tagging Zomato in her story, the caption said, “WTF! Is this really 21st-century Mumbai?!?! I was denied entry at a restaurant today. It’s okay if you don’t agree with my fashion choices. It’s NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don’t give some lame excuses. Pissed off ! Please look into it. @zomato #mumbai.”
After a few hours, photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video where Javed was seen arguing with the manager of a restaurant. In the video, the manager is explaining that the restaurant is overbooked due to the “Zomato Gold Dining Carnival.”
The video was shared with an #ad at the end, making it clear that it was an ad for Zomato. It became even more evident when the influencer shared a screenshot of her conversation with Zomato.
In January, a video went viral on the Internet in which Ranbir Kapoor was seen throwing a fan's phone when he was trying to click a photo with the actor. That video was also shared by Viral Bhayani and later when the full video was released it turned out to be a gimmick where the actor was giving a new Oppo phone as a gift. Earlier, actor Anushka Sharma become the brand ambassador of Puma after a lot of social media drama.