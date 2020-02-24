Update Geotarget signs Mirum India for digital mandate

Sanjay Mehta, co-founder and CEO, Mirum India, said, “Reach and relevance is the need of the hour for brands, and Update’s Geotarget platform is eradicating the gap between digital and mainline with the help of innovative solutions. This has presented us with an opportunity to explore the sweet spot between the two areas with a perfect partner. Update is at the forefront of an evolution of narrowcasting ecosystem, and with our knowledge of the current marketing scenario, we hope to support them with our digital solutions and build value for the brand and the services. We are thrilled and excited to work closely with Update Geotarget and expand our horizon, as well.”