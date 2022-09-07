upGrad reminds Indian youth to aspire for great careers in its latest digital campaign for MICA Ahmedabad

The two ad films beautifully capture the excellence of its program which is widely accepted and holds industry recognition helping professionals to build their careers.
upGrad, Asia’s higher Edtech company, launches a new campaign reflecting the well-established legacy and the key differentiators of its Digital Marketing program from MICA Ahmedabad. As a part of its digital campaign, the two ad films beautifully capture the excellence of its program which is widely accepted and holds industry recognition helping professionals to build their careers.
The narrative entails the legacy of the program which is a well-accepted digital marketing course in the industry that provides 100 + digital marketing tools, the opportunity to run campaigns on real money, and access to MICA faculty. The program has 12000+ learners over 50 batches in 7 years with 300+ recruiters from leading companies and a wide alumni network that is recognized by the industry as a benchmark in digital marketing. Conceptualized by the in-house digital creative team, the campaign highlights how young potential aspirants with a sheer ambition to fast forward their career, are all wanting to improvise in this digital era while the campaign rightfully outlines how Greatness can recognise Greatness.
Ankit Khirwal, VP, Head of Marketing, upGrad commented, “The career outcomes and the credibility the program holds echoes for itself. Its imperative in this era to hone the right skills needed to be future ready and we are glad that we are empowering the working professionals with the right skills, best pedagogy along with mentorship that will enable our learners to become future leaders of the industry. Through this film, we have tried to bring out the legacy of our Digital Marketing program from MICA Ahmedabad that is widely recognized in the industry.”
Shreyas Shevade, associate director, head of creative and content marketing - India, upGrad, added, “I’ve been on every side of the table at MICA except for one - behind the desk in their classrooms. I’ve hired from there, taught there, and even applied to study there. So the idea for this campaign came from the many times I’ve seen a MICAn in an interview, get recognised for their degree. It's amazing and a little envious that young and aspiring marketers today can add a great name like MICA to their CV just like that. And that’s what upGrad is all about - making great education easily and equally accessible to everyone with will and potential."