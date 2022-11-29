upGrad sparks a conversation about the Real-Life impact it has created in its latest brand campaign

The campaign features its real-life learners in a most candid setup talking about their hardships, their honest view on online education and the career impact they have received.
Known for its clutter-breaking content game which packs a punch, upGrad, Asia’s largest higher Edtech company rolls out another breakthrough brand campaign, featuring the unique yet relatable journeys of its alumni in candid conversations on-screen.
The brand films capture the essence of learners’ career evolutions, and their honest views followed by a perception change towards the online learning model, which in turn, has helped them achieve their desired career outcomes. It brings out the real difference between upGrad courses versus other online learning formats, the perseverance of upGrad buddies in motivating/ supporting students & real impact of courses in the lives of students.
“It was our deliberate effort to bring out such real stories from upGrad alumni, which resonate with the concerns of the millions who want to pursue upskilling to fast forward their careers. This also helps build trust and credibility of our courses and their impact at large”, said Ankit Khirwal, head of marketing at upGrad.
Placed across leading MNCs, corporates, and Fortune 500 companies, the brand campaign highlights 70,000 learners who have completed courses with upGrad and invites viewers to join upGrad to witness a successful outcome together.
“Our commitment of driving career outcomes for our learners has strengthened our stature as the #LifeLongLearning partner for millions and has made us the market leader with a distinct and powerful differentiation. We have always encouraged honest and genuine feedback from our learners and alumni - whether good or bad, to constantly enhance our products & services and deliver the desired output. Honestly, our learners/alumni are the brand’s real voices and hence, this campaign is carefully sketched to bring out a conversation that knows no filters,” added Khirwal.
Conceptualised and created by upGrad's in-house content team, the campaign brings 3 different real-life stories and is directed by the renowned filmmaker, Manoj Tapadia who is known for directorial reels for an endless list including brands like Dove, Symphony, Dettol, HDFC, Tata Tea, Maggi, Havells, etc.
Adman and filmmaker, Manoj Tapadia further added, “Realism was inbuilt, and I didn't have to try and manufacture anything like fiction. The challenge was how to make it entertaining and engaging because there are dime-a-dozen testimonial ads. How could have we been different? That's where the idea of capturing the real onset interaction between the director and the ad came in. It was spontaneous, like a live shoot.”