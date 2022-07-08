Urban Company revolutionizes waxing with the new Roll-On experience

The TVC features Yami Gautam as part of the campaign.
Grooming is an important part of a woman’s self-care regime. They usually get grooming services at least once a month, with hair removal and waxing being the most booked salon service. Urban Company has yet again introduced technology to facilitate a smooth, rash-free waxing experience with its Roll-on waxing service in a campaign featuring Yami Gautam.
In this campaign, conceptualized and executed by Taproot Dentsu for Urban Company Salon At Home, the aim is to create awareness for this unique offering of Roll-on Wax. A superior waxing solution which is 100% colophony free, has no side effects and offers a uniform application and heating to prevent burns on the skin.
Speaking about the campaign, Arshad Shaikh, creative director, said, "The idea was to address the consumer’s woes when it comes to waxing via a conversation between two friends. A lot of women continue using their local or ordinary waxing methods despite the impact on skin. Through this film we wanted to point out that the problem is with the baddies in the ordinary wax that’s causing them skin allergies. But now there’s a better solution, which is the new Roll-on Wax by Urban Company."
Speaking on the UC Roll–On Wax, Smit Shukla, VP, marketing & growth, said, "90% of women in India still use tin wax because they are unaware of any better options. Finding the appropriate variation for their skin type can be difficult, and as a result, many women end up with burns, redness, or rashes. By introducing Urban Company Roll-On Wax through this campaign, we are offering women a better waxing experience. Our latest offering is 100% Colophony free and has a temperature-controlled applicator. At Urban Company, it is our endeavour to always simplify things for our customers, and UC Roll-On’s superior waxing solution definitely delivers that.”
