Urban Company revolutionizes waxing with the new Roll-On experience

Speaking on the UC Roll–On Wax, Smit Shukla, VP, marketing & growth, said, "90% of women in India still use tin wax because they are unaware of any better options. Finding the appropriate variation for their skin type can be difficult, and as a result, many women end up with burns, redness, or rashes. By introducing Urban Company Roll-On Wax through this campaign, we are offering women a better waxing experience. Our latest offering is 100% Colophony free and has a temperature-controlled applicator. At Urban Company, it is our endeavour to always simplify things for our customers, and UC Roll-On’s superior waxing solution definitely delivers that.”