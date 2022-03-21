Urban Company ropes in Kriti Sanon for 'Salon at Home' campaign

Penned by QED Communications, the three films highlight the different services that Urban Company Salon at Home offer.
Urban Company Salon At Home is back, with a transformative 360-degree campaign, featuring actress and brand ambassador Kriti Sanon. The campaign celebrates women by giving them the beauty experience they truly deserve, stemming from a simple insight – until you try something new, you will never know what you can truly achieve – in life, and in beauty. This is what the campaign urges women to do through the three films, starring Sanon.
Penned by QED Communications, the films highlight how Urban Company Salon at Home, through its reformative proposition of offering salon-like services at the convenience of one’s home, provides consumers with an unmatched experience that they will not only cherish, but want to experience again and again. Urban Company brings this promise alive through its innovative services, unmatched convenience and a consumer-centric approach to the entire Salon at Home service portfolio.
Speaking on the campaign, Harihar Goswami, CD, QED Communications, said, “The campaign romanticises Urban Company’s Salon At Home Services in a way like never before. The films showcase how the brand not only promises, but delivers on the promise of a true beauty experience that every woman deserves – brought to life by the ever graceful Kriti Sanon.”
Added Smit Shukla, VP, Marketing & Growth at Urban Company, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Kriti Sanon on board once again for our latest salon campaign. Our brand value perfectly aligns with Kriti's diverse, authentic, true and exuberant personality. With the launch of this campaign for salon services, we aim to showcase the unparalleled salon experience that every consumer can get from Urban Company at the comfort of their homes. Beauty and grooming are key verticals of Urban Company, and our association with Kriti will help amplify brand connect with the consumers.”
Credits:
Brand: Urban Company
Senior vice president – marketing & growth: Abhinav Tyagi
Vice president – marketing: Smit Shukla
Associate vice president: Aabia Phutela
Brand manager: Tanya Sharma
Agency: QED Communications, Gurgaon
Managing director: Chanchal Sanyal
Creative director: Harihar Goswami
Account manager: Mrinalini Dogra
Director: Anish Dedhia
Production house: Roger That Productions
Executive producer: Prasanna Bhende
Producer: Kimaya Bhende