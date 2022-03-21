Urban Company ropes in Kriti Sanon for 'Salon at Home' campaign

Added Smit Shukla, VP, Marketing & Growth at Urban Company, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Kriti Sanon on board once again for our latest salon campaign. Our brand value perfectly aligns with Kriti's diverse, authentic, true and exuberant personality. With the launch of this campaign for salon services, we aim to showcase the unparalleled salon experience that every consumer can get from Urban Company at the comfort of their homes. Beauty and grooming are key verticals of Urban Company, and our association with Kriti will help amplify brand connect with the consumers.”