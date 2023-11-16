Urban Company's nine-year celebration video advocates dignity and respect for all jobs

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Menon, director – brand, Urban Company said, "As we complete nine years of a transformative journey in India, we proudly uphold our brand promise – a commitment to provide unparalleled service excellence to our customers, while ensuring respect and dignity amongst our skilled service partners. ​​Through this thought-provoking ad, conceptualised and created by the team at Talented Agency and Superfly Films, we have attempted to underline the importance of skilling, and that everyone should be respected for their work, irrespective of the job they undertake.”