Urban Company's nine-year celebration video advocates dignity and respect for all jobs

The video has been conceptualised and created by the team at Talented Agency and Superfly Films.
Urban Company is commemorating its ninth year of operation in India, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in revolutionising the home services sector throughout the country. Throughout the past nine years, the company has embarked on a remarkable journey characterised by groundbreaking ideas, significant achievements, and an unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch services to countless customers in the comfort of their own homes.
Showcasing the same, Urban Company has released a touching video narrating the story of a service partner engaging in a heartwarming conversation with a young boy during a bathroom cleaning service. What sets this video apart is a subtle conveyance of a crucial message – that all work deserves dignity and respect, underlining Urban Company’s steadfast commitment to empowering and upskilling its vast network of over 50,000 service partners.
Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Menon, director – brand, Urban Company said, "As we complete nine years of a transformative journey in India, we proudly uphold our brand promise – a commitment to provide unparalleled service excellence to our customers, while ensuring respect and dignity amongst our skilled service partners. Through this thought-provoking ad, conceptualised and created by the team at Talented Agency and Superfly Films, we have attempted to underline the importance of skilling, and that everyone should be respected for their work, irrespective of the job they undertake.”