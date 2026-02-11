US pistachios find a thriving market in India’s growing middle class

Pistachios are no longer limited to festive gifting or garnish. From restaurant dishes like pistachio pesto pasta to dessert formats such as kunafa chocolates, usage is expanding across categories in India.

That shift is mirrored in supply numbers. “Just five years ago, we only shipped about 400,000 kilos to India. Now we ship over 15 million kilos,” says Scott Fryer, vice president of global marketing at American Pistachio Growers (APG).

For APG, India has emerged as one of the most important markets, driven by expanding US production and rapidly rising consumption across India’s evolving consumer base.

“India is one of the most important markets for American Pistachio Growers,” adds Sumit Saran, representative of APG in India, pointing to rising health awareness, growing middle-class consumption and increasing usage of pistachios across food formats.

He notes that India is among the few markets capable of absorbing large volumes.

“There are very few markets that can be as demanding as India. The demand here and the production in the US are completely aligned,” he says, citing US scale, food quality and safety standards as key enablers.

APG is a non-profit trade association that represents pistachio growers, processors and industry stakeholders in the US, primarily from California, Arizona and New Mexico. The organisation focuses on global market development, consumer awareness and trade partnerships to expand demand for American pistachios.

Rapid growth in shipments

Highlighting the pace of market expansion, Fryer mentions that the demand from India has grown sharply in a short span.

“The market is getting stronger, and the younger generation wants to explore more and try new products. They have more disposable income and are trying premium products,” Fryer says.

He adds that shipment volumes reflect this shift, and it is a strong indicator that Indian consumers are increasingly open to premium food categories.

(L-R) Sumit Saran, Indian representative of APG; Scott Fryer, VP of global marketing at APG

According to APG, India’s demographic and digital profile also makes it distinct from other global markets. With nearly 60% of its 1.4–1.45 billion population under the age of 35, India represents one of the youngest major consumer markets globally.

“A young population which is connected and curious makes India a very promising market,” Suran says, adding that affordable mobile data has accelerated awareness around health and nutrition, even in smaller towns.

He also points to income mobility trends. “We are seeing more people move from the middle class to the upper middle class; that upward mobility is unique at India’s scale.”

From garnish to ingredient: How consumption is evolving

Pistachio consumption in India has evolved significantly over the past five years. Initially used largely as a garnish in dishes such as biryani, pulao and sweets, the category has now expanded to include snacking and ingredient-led consumption.

“Our first push was from garnishing to snacking, raising awareness about how pistachios are a healthy, guilt-free way to snack,” says Suran.

The category is now entering a third phase of growth, with pistachios becoming a core ingredient in products such as premium chocolates and desserts. “Now we are seeing pistachios becoming a key ingredient; we see more opportunities like that,” he adds.

Brand positioning and partnerships

To drive awareness around pistachio nutrition, the association is working across multiple channels, including sports and influencer partnerships. Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah currently serves as the brand ambassador.

“India itself does not produce any pistachios. However, as awareness about pistachios and its health benefits increase, we are seeing continuous growth in demand for American pistachios. With Bumrah, we are looking to take this information to health-conscious consumers across the country,” Suran says, adding that the organisation also collaborates with chefs, nutritionists and content creators to promote pistachios as part of daily diets.

The brand recently extended its presence into entertainment by presenting pistachio gift hampers to participants in India’s Got Talent Season 11.

Prior to Bumrah, Indian badminton player PV Sindhu served as the brand ambassador for California-grown American pistachios in India in the 2023-24 season.

Differentiation in an increasingly competitive dry fruits market

With several imported nuts and dry fruits entering India, Fryer says that American pistachios differ on multiple parameters.

“Not all nuts are created equal,” he says. Colour, taste and nutritional composition are key differentiators, according to him.

“You can’t find a green nut anywhere. People like that vibrant green, especially in recipes. It’s visually appealing. Also, pistachios have a very unique taste and premium quality.”

From a nutrition standpoint, Fryer says pistachios stand out due to protein composition. “Pistachios are a complete protein. We have all nine essential amino acids, which no other nut has."

He also highlights research around lutein content. “Pistachios contain lutein, which has been scientifically linked to supporting vision health, especially for people who spend long hours looking at screens,” he adds.

APG is taking a broad-market approach in India. While regional food preferences vary, Suran believes that aspiration-led consumption of healthy snacks is consistent across geographies.

“Aspirational buying in tier-two and tier-three cities is at par with metros. Willingness to consume healthy food cuts across geographies,” Fryer says.

India and the United States are deepening trade ties through a bilateral framework aimed at improving market access and boosting agricultural trade. As tariff negotiations progress, imported US dry fruits such as almonds, walnuts and pistachios are expected to become more affordable in India.

These products have historically attracted high duties- in some cases ranging from about 20% to over 100%, but ongoing trade discussions are focused on lowering these barriers, which could make US-origin nuts more price-competitive in the Indian market.