Vaaree launches Valentine’s Day campaign for couples who love décor

This Valentine’s Day, Vaaree, a curated home marketplace, launches a campaign aimed at modern couples who find intimacy in shared experiences, like building a home together.

The campaign targets couples in their late 20s and 30s who see home décor as a bonding experience. Vaaree highlights how a partner’s taste in home design can be an attractive quality, adding a fun twist to the concept of "home improvement."

The film shows two couples in a Valentine’s Day setting, playfully discussing home décor, from cushions to lighting. Their conversation, while romantic, has a humorous tone as they talk about "doing the room" together, highlighting the connection that comes from creating a home that reflects their personalities.

The campaign also promotes Vaaree’s Valentine’s Day sale, offering up to 75% off on a variety of home products. The sale includes bed linens, dinnerware, throws, and furniture, catering to couples looking to improve their space.

“At Vaaree, we believe a home is more than just four walls—it’s a reflection of your story as a couple. This Valentine’s Day, we’re encouraging couples to bond over the joy of creating a space that feels uniquely theirs, with products that are quality-checked, thoughtfully curated and at affordable pricing,” said Garima Luthra, co-founder, Vaaree.