Veritas Reputation PR bags public relations mandate of Cygnet Infotech

Veritas Reputation PR, a specialist PR consultancy, has secured the mandate to handle all PR activities of Cygnet Infotech. The mandate will cover strategic counsel, planning, media relations, issues & crisis management, PR advocacy and integrated campaign development across major metros in India in both online as well as traditional media platforms.
Cygnet Infotech is a leading technology company which works with global clients including Fortune 500 corporations, medium-sized businesses, fast-paced start-ups as well as government institutions. It is a certified Great Place To Work™, with over a thousand employees and multiple offices across India, Middle East, Europe and the USA. On the other hand, Veritas Reputation brings experience in managing strategic communications and brand reputation for industry leaders across diverse sectors with corporate, fintech, BFSI and start-up sectors as their forte.
Commenting on the tie-up, Dhaivat Mehta, CMO at Cygnet Infotech, said, "Cygnet Infotech aims to contribute towards building a connected and smart ecosystem that equips businesses with critical data-driven insights which drive their growth. This requires us to communicate with our diverse stakeholders in a continuous and effective manner. Veritas Reputation’s expertise in strategic communication, their extensive network, as well as their partnership-based approach makes us confident of achieving our aim.”
Cygnet Infotech has teams across multiple regions, and its offerings include tax technology solutions across the globe, fintech offerings and products across e-signing, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), test automation, as well as digital engineering services. Aligned with its vision of providing technology-enabled business solutions, Cygnet Infotech delivers end-to-end solutions for clients' most pressing business needs.
Hemant Batra, managing director, Veritas Reputation PR, said, "Cygnet Infotech’s cutting-edge technology provides the most advanced solutions to businesses and helps them achieve their targeted growth. Their tax technology and fintech offerings have already shown significant traction in the Indian market. Our team’s extensive experience in managing strategic communications in the technology, BFSI and fintech sector will assist Cygnet Infotech in ensuring that their core business value reaches every stakeholder. We are delighted to have them onboard and are committed to reinforcing Cygnet Infotech’s brand reputation and enhancing stakeholders’ sentiments.”