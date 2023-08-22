Verve Media bags digital mandate for Tirex Chargers

The agency will develop successful campaigns keeping in mind the brand’s overall objective of increasing awareness.
Verve Media, an integrated digital marketing agency based in Mumbai, has won the digital mandate for Tirex Chargers, India’s reliable and innovative EV charger OEM solutions.
Verve Media has been asked to help Tirex Chargers look more different than other companies by using its solution-based approach and services. This will be done by making Tirex Chargers look better through the implementation of successful creative campaigns, growing their social media following, and making their website content more effective. In other words, Verve Media will be helping Tirex Chargers stand out from the competition by using its various marketing tools and strategies.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-founder at Verve Media, said that they are excited to be working with a brand like Tirex Chargers and that they are looking forward to helping them grow. He said that with their expertise in social media marketing (SMM) and search engine optimization (SEO), they aim to implement strategies that will help strengthen the brand's position and deliver significant results. He added that they are looking forward to generating organic traffic that will help Tirex be successful in the long term in the EV charging space.
Arth Patel, co-founder of Tirex Chargers, said that they are one of India's leading EV charger OEM solutions providers and they envision a future where EV charging is seamless and accessible to everyone. He said that they are thrilled to partner with Verve Media to enhance their social media presence and develop result-driven SEO strategies that align with their brand's vision.