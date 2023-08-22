Verve Media bags digital mandate for Tirex Chargers

Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-founder at Verve Media, said that they are excited to be working with a brand like Tirex Chargers and that they are looking forward to helping them grow. He said that with their expertise in social media marketing (SMM) and search engine optimization (SEO), they aim to implement strategies that will help strengthen the brand's position and deliver significant results. He added that they are looking forward to generating organic traffic that will help Tirex be successful in the long term in the EV charging space.