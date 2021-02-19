Verve Media bags SEO and SEM mandate for Tunga Hotels

Sameer Velani, GM of The International by Tunga said, "We are glad to have team Verve as our digital marketing partner. Tunga is one of the best venues in Mumbai for weddings, parties and conferences. Verve Media has put in their time and efforts towards understanding our service offerings, and I am confident that this association will be very fruitful in helping us achieve our major business objectives and reach the right set of audience that we are looking for."