Verve Media bags SEO mandate for Artium Academy

Verve Media, a Mumbai based integrated digital marketing agency, won the SEO mandate for Artium Academy. The online music education platform an online music learning and community platform that powers tech-led, performance-based learning and engagement. Artium offers music lessons and courses from India’s best delivered online platform in the form of 1:1 live classes. These courses are designed and certified by Music Maestros such as Sonu Nigam, KS Chithra, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, Louis Banks, Gino Banks, Raju Singh and Aneesh Pradhan who’ve joined Artium as faculty heads for various courses. India’s leading voice expert Ananth Vaidyanathan has joined as Chief of Pedagogy of the Academy.
As per the mandate, Verve Media will focus on enhancing the brand's visibility with result-driven SEO solutions that will help increase Artium Academy's organic reach while developing a distinctive identity that helps accelerate the company's growth. They will create innovative strategies using the right keywords and backlinks to position Artium Academy as the most trusted and expert-led online music learning platform.
In response to this momentous onboarding, Saad Merchant, Co-Founder at Verve Media, said “Artium Academy’s innovative music education platform is here to revolutionise the music education industry. We are delighted to collaborate with Artium to improve its brand visibility and organic reach through our SEO strategies.”.
Speaking on the collaboration, Vivek Raicha, co-founder of Artium Academy, commented: “Artium Academy is here to expand the art of music learning. We are excited to partner with Verve Media to improve our brand visibility on organic search results. With this association we are positive on getting significant results through Search Engine Optimisation.”