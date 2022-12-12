Verve Media bags SEO mandate for Artium Academy

Verve Media, a Mumbai based integrated digital marketing agency, won the SEO mandate for Artium Academy. The online music education platform an online music learning and community platform that powers tech-led, performance-based learning and engagement. Artium offers music lessons and courses from India’s best delivered online platform in the form of 1:1 live classes. These courses are designed and certified by Music Maestros such as Sonu Nigam, KS Chithra, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, Louis Banks, Gino Banks, Raju Singh and Aneesh Pradhan who’ve joined Artium as faculty heads for various courses. India’s leading voice expert Ananth Vaidyanathan has joined as Chief of Pedagogy of the Academy.