Verve Media bags the social media mandate for iLY Flour

The brand has catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Broker Network, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.
Digital marketing agency Verve Media has been appointed as the social media marketing partner for iLY, an online store for idli & dosa flour.
As a part of the mandate, Verve Media will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market. Their main aim would be creating engaging and high quality content strategies to lead customers across social media platforms straight to their website.
Talking about the collaboration, Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-Founder of Verve Media said, "For every Indian, idlis and dosas are the go-to comfort food. We believe iLY gives a traditional twist to this meal with its innovative prep style. Through Social Media Marketing we will connect their ideologies to every household and help the new generation to experience it. We are pleased to be handling their social media channels and we look forward to bringing out-of-the-box strategies for the brand."
Speaking on this partnership,Manjari Susiganeshan, founder of iLY, commented: “We are happy to be associated with the young and very talented team of Verve media. Impressed with their unique content ideas and detailed time management, we are looking forward to making a mark in the naturally fermenting flour market.”