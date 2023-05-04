Vicky Kaushal plays a double role in the new ad film of Beardo

The campaign is designed to launch a new scent – Tsunami.
Beardo, announced the launch of its first-ever aqua fragrance "Tsunami". Revealing the EDP, Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, features in a never-seen-before double role in the brand’s ad-film, titled "Embrace the Tsunami Within." Encouraging every man to recognise and harness the power within themselves, the campaign showcases Vicky winning over his timid personality to unleash his inner masculinity after using the scent.
The fragrance notes of "Tsunami" are a fusion of freshness and intensity, making it an ideal scent for the modern man. The Eau de Parfum emanates an aura of strength, danger, and wildness, seamlessly personifying notes of bergamot, lemon, and lime, followed by middle notes of lavender, geranium, and patchouli, and base notes of cedarwood, musk, and amber. The film highlights how Vicky’s character embodies the Tsunami's strength and tenacity. His persona in the ad-film is unique and different from the roles he usually plays, as he portrays a bold and powerful body of water that is a force to reckon with, just like the scent itself.
Talking about the campaign, Vicky Kaushal said, “When I think of Tsunami, the first thing that comes to mind is that it is mighty. My roles in the campaign embody the strength and larger-than-life aspects that define this aquatic scent. You see, most aqua perfumes allude a calm and cool persona, but Tsunami is different. It's a powerful and bold fragrance that evokes the sensation of a massive body of water, one that can cause both awe and fear. And that's exactly what my role in the film portrays too - it's intense, energetic and matches the fragrance perfectly.”
"When we conceptualized Tsunami, we wanted to create a fragrance that embodied the strength, persistence, and wildness of the storm. We wanted our customers to experience the power of the Tsunami and the sense of danger that comes with it. Our goal was to remind every man that the storm lies within him, and when harnessed in the right way, it can lead to wonders.” Said, Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo
He further added, “Working with Vicky Kaushal has been an absolute pleasure. His versatile acting skills and dynamic personality perfectly complement the fragrance's notes, making him an ideal fit for this campaign. With his double role, Vicky portrays the storm and its power like never before, and we are thrilled to have him on board."
The launch of Tsunami marks another milestone for Beardo as the brand continues to expand its product line and establish itself as a market leader