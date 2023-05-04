Vicky Kaushal plays a double role in the new ad film of Beardo

The fragrance notes of "Tsunami" are a fusion of freshness and intensity, making it an ideal scent for the modern man. The Eau de Parfum emanates an aura of strength, danger, and wildness, seamlessly personifying notes of bergamot, lemon, and lime, followed by middle notes of lavender, geranium, and patchouli, and base notes of cedarwood, musk, and amber. The film highlights how Vicky’s character embodies the Tsunami's strength and tenacity. His persona in the ad-film is unique and different from the roles he usually plays, as he portrays a bold and powerful body of water that is a force to reckon with, just like the scent itself.

Talking about the campaign, Vicky Kaushal said, “When I think of Tsunami, the first thing that comes to mind is that it is mighty. My roles in the campaign embody the strength and larger-than-life aspects that define this aquatic scent. You see, most aqua perfumes allude a calm and cool persona, but Tsunami is different. It's a powerful and bold fragrance that evokes the sensation of a massive body of water, one that can cause both awe and fear. And that's exactly what my role in the film portrays too - it's intense, energetic and matches the fragrance perfectly.”