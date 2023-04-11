Villain launches thrilling campaign to introduce personal care range ft. Yash

The brand promises to offer high-quality, ultra-masculine, and unique grooming products in this latest launch.
Villain Lifestyle, has announced the launch of its latest personal care range with yet another compelling campaign starring the renowned Indian actor, Rocking Star Yash. Introducing the Xtreme Foam Choco Mint Face Wash, the brand makes its foray into personal care, encouraging men to look and feel the wickedest version of themselves.
The film showcases Yash in a never-seen-before avatar using the Xtreme Foam Face Wash - a first-of- its-kind foaming face wash fortified with the power of Chocolate and Mint. This face wash is part of a range of 12 products that form the Villain Personal Care range, another promising addition to the world of Villain. The brand that is known for its masculine, unique, and premium appeal, and also has a long line of popular fine fragrances including Villain Desire, India’s first pheromone-infused perfume, Villain The Joker, India’s first official joker perfume in partnership with Warner Media, Villain Revolver, India’s first revolver-shaped perfume and many more.
Commenting on the latest launch, Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO Mensa Brands, said, "We are thrilled to have Yash launch our personal care range of products alongside our perfumes. He has been associated with the brand since its inception. As we take a leap into our next breakthrough category, we are confident that his charisma and persona will resonate with Indian men and will make us a brand to watch out for in the personal care space.”
Yash also expressed his thoughts about the campaign and said "I am happy to yet again launch something exceptional with Villain. Villain has been successful in creating something unique for the men of India, and I am sure that the fans are going to love this.”