Villain Lifestyle awards social media mandate to Cryptic Intel

Cryptic Intel, an independent digital marketing and communications consulting firm, has been entrusted with the social media mandate for Villain. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch which was the result of the two entities sharing the common vision of creating impactful and unique digital experiences.
The agency will be responsible for shaping the brand’s digital journey by striking the right balance between data driven approach and creative conceptualization. As their Creative Partner, Cryptic Intel will handle Villain’s social media platforms.
Villain (Villain Lifestyle) is a lifestyle brand that is unapologetic, unabashedand unafraid. The brand offers a range of fragrances, apparels and accessories. The products are bold, stylish and invoke an intriguing and sexy demeanour which appeals to the youth of India. Villain was founded by Ashutosh Valani & Priyank Shah in partnership with KGF-famed Rocking Star Yash. The brand has now been acquired by MENSA House of Brands.
Cryptic Intel is a digital-first, full-service advertising agency with mainline capabilities, that prides itself in melding the boundaries between creative, branding, strategy, technology and marketing, to deliver a unified approach to every marketing and conversion opportunity.
Team Villain, said. “We're ecstatic to begin our journey with Cryptic Intel. It's always great to bring onboard young, passionate blood who are as excited about buildingVillain as we are. We're sure that the team will support us in creating some killer content together & help Villain reach even greater heights of being a brand that stands apart amongst the rest.”
Speaking on the account win, Joe Stephan, co-founder and Managing Director, Cryptic Intel, said “We are ecstatic to partner with MENSA for their personal grooming brand, Villain. We look forward to using our capabilities to create a disruptive leg of communication for this home-grown lifestyle brand with fantastic synergies -- keeping in line with Cryptic Intel’s consumer-centric approach and growing expertise in performance and market-place initiatives. It’s an exciting category with a fair bit of action. We are fortunate to be backed by a superior product portfolio and an ambitious vision at MENSA.”