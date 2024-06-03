Virat Kohli brings America’s TIDL, aims to revolutionise the way India perceives pain relief

Baidyanath’s president and TIDL India director Siddhesh Sharma said - “I am in the business of making people happy, when I say happy, I mean healthy. We dream and work towards seeing a healthier India everyday and TIDL fits into our group’s ethos seamlessly. TIDL is the future of pain relief, it’s excellent for prevention and treatment both. Baidyanath brings world class infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing and distribution giving TIDL the perfect launch pad in India. There’s no better testimony than Virat himself using TIDL everyday, and to have him as a partner in this exciting venture says it all.”