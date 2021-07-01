Visa appoints Leo Burnett India as their creative partner

Speaking about the win Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & chief strategy officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “Visa is one of the world’s biggest payment technology brands and is transforming the digital payments landscape in India. At Leo Burnett we always look forward to working with brands who use technology to fuel progress. Also, with Visa being aligned with the Publicis Groupe globally, this partnership helps us demonstrate and leverage our ‘Power of One’ capabilities and gives us the platform to build a seamless narrative for the brand across markets. We are looking forward to this journey.”