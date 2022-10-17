vivo launches a warm Diwali campaign encouraging the festive celebrations “Together with Joy”

The campaign conveys the message about the celebration of togetherness during the festival. It instils the thought that the absolute joy of a festival comes through only when a family celebrates it #TogetherWithJoy. The campaign is vivo's endeavour to strengthen bonds and create a world of joy through superior yet simplified products and experiences. It is a sweet reminder that festivals are nothing but a chance to celebrate quality family time with your family. And wherever our loved ones can get together, that becomes the home of celebrations.