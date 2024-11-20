Wahter launches 'Shot' bottled water offering ad space for GenZ audience

Wahter has launched Shot by Wahter, a bottled water designed for Gen Z. The product serves as an advertising platform with customizable label space, allowing brands to connect with young audiences. Shot is available through General Trade, Modern Trade, and local stores nationwide.

As mentioned in the press release, India's GenZ, with 377 million people, drives $860 billion in spending and represents 43% of household consumption. This is expected to reach $2 trillion by 2035. Shot is designed to appeal to this audience with a vibrant design and an interactive iPhone giveaway. Consumers can scan a QR code on the label to enter and engage with the brand.

Shot is widely available across retail formats like shopping malls, Kirana stores, and pan shops. This broad distribution allows brands to reach a diverse, high-traffic audience, making it a competitive option alongside other bottled water brands.

The brand targets a mass-market audience while offering an advertising opportunity. Unlike Wahter, which allows flexible targeting, Shot focuses on widespread presence with 40% of its label reserved for brand advertising, reaching a youthful audience at everyday touchpoints.

“With Wahter’s success, the enthusiastic response from both consumers and advertisers underscored the need for more dynamic advertising solutions in everyday settings. We identified a gap, brands want to connect with GenZ and millennials authentically, but traditional advertising often falls short. Shot fills this need by offering high-impact visibility through a bold, everyday product that resonates deeply with younger audiences. This launch embodies our commitment to innovation and bringing brands closer to consumers in exciting, engaging ways,” said Amitt Nenwani, co-founder of Wahter.

The shot will be available in 250 ml and 500 ml sizes, with prices aligned competitively with other leading packaged water brands like Bisleri, Kinley, and others already available in the market. The product will be accessible at various points of sale across India starting in November 2024.