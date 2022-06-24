Wakefit gives IKEA sarcastic print ad welcome to Bengaluru

Scanning the QR code took the person to the Wakefit website - where they could access the English version of the ad. The ad talks about some aspects of the city that its well known for - good weather, craft beer, tasty food, and terrible traffic. The ad even takes a dig at IKEA's Bengaluru location (Nagasandra) and mentions that Wakefit's stores are not located on the outskirts of the city. Followed up with a cheeky reminder that traffic in Bengaluru is terrible.