Wakefit gives IKEA sarcastic print ad welcome to Bengaluru

The ads (in Swedish) appeared in Bengaluru's edition of Times of India, giving the Swedish company pointers about the city.
Bengaluru citizens were surprised this morning to find an ad for Wakefit written entirely in Swedish. The ad had a QR code at the bottom with the caption - "Not from Sweden? Don't know Swedish? Please scan the QR code for the English version."
Scanning the QR code took the person to the Wakefit website - where they could access the English version of the ad. The ad talks about some aspects of the city that its well known for - good weather, craft beer, tasty food, and terrible traffic. The ad even takes a dig at IKEA's Bengaluru location (Nagasandra) and mentions that Wakefit's stores are not located on the outskirts of the city. Followed up with a cheeky reminder that traffic in Bengaluru is terrible.
There is interest around the Swedish home furnishings brand as they are opening their third outlet in India - in Bengaluru. It has been going all out to promote the store opening. This includes an ad campaign with standup comic Danish Sait and an outdoor activation - a drone show by Swordfish events and entertainment.
IKEA currently has stores open in Navi Mumbai and HiTech city, Hyderabad. Both stores are located on the outskirts of the cities since the stores are geographically vast. IKEA's Hyderabad outlet is 400,000 square foot (37,000 square meter) in area and the IKEA Navi Mumbai outlet is more than 500,000 lakh square feet in area.
Wakefit took a dig at this aspect of IKEA's business in the print ad too. The ads with Danish Sait also reference the area its located in. The ad mentions that initially, Nagasandra was known for its nature, but now it will be known for its furniture. Nagasandra was previously known for its forts, botanical gardens, and adventure sports.