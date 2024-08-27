Warner Bros. Discovery International unveils WBD AIM to enhance audience targeting capabilities

“WBD AIM allows us to navigate these complexities and tailor content and marketing efforts with precision across multiple touchpoints, as has been seen through CNN International’s use of the AIM technologies to date. With Warner Bros. Discovery’s vast portfolio of brands, franchises and touchpoints, with everything from streaming to shopping, Wheeler Dealers to the Wizarding World and 90 Day Fiancé to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, we have a unique ability to gain deep understanding of audiences across the most diversified portfolio in the industry and bring this to brands and advertisers, whilst ensuring the best possible ad experience for our consumers.”