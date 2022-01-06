WATConsult wins digital creative mandate for Cricbuzz Plus

Sahil Shah, managing partner, WATConsult commented, “I am proud of this win because of the relationship we’ve built with Cricbuzz over their last two creative campaigns, following which we were able to win the creative retainer mandate without going through a formal pitch process. That’s the kind of confidence and partnership we have and continue to build with all our clients. Also, I am particularly excited about Cricbuzz as it's a digital one, giving us an edge due to our innate digital and creative expertise.”