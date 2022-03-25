Wavemaker bags ‘Media Agency of the Year’ at EMVIES 2022

The Best Implementation Team of the Year award went to Wavemaker for Mondelez India Food Pvt. Ltd for Cadbury Celebrations - Not Just a Cadbury Ad

Google, the Presenting Sponsor instituted special recognition for work done in the area of INCLUSION. The campaign that backed the honour was McDonald's - Eatqual - One Bite Closer to Equality by the agency DDB MUDRA GROUP. This will be a regular category in the EMVIE entry form from the next year.