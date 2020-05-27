"We came back from the impossible": Nike's new ad on hope, perseverance, and comebacks

It's the latest ad from Nike's campaign to keep people motivated during the lockdowns and against the virus.
Nobody can teach us more about comebacks than athletes. Nike, in a new ad under its 'You Can't Stop Sport' campaign, has basketball superstar LeBron James tell us about making it through tough times.
The 90-second ad is called 'You Can't Stop Us' and features star Nike ambassadors like Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods, and LeBron James narrating the message from the sports giant.
"We've all been underestimated and counted out. In those moments, we felt like it was over. But, it is when we're given no chance that we somehow found the last bit of strength to keep fighting," says James at the start of the ad.
We then see a series of clips that show us the comeback moments of the athletes. "We came back from the impossible, from being broken. We found a way when it seemed hopeless, we came back when we should have been long forgotten," says James.
Before this, Nike had released an ad called 'Play for the World' that showed people exercising in their homes to maintain social distancing measures and the rules of the lockdown.
A part of the ad copy said, "We may not be playing together. We may not be playing for our countries yet. We may not be playing for giant crowds. But, today, we're playing for 7.8 billion people."
In March, Nike unveiled its 'Play for the World' campaign with a social media calling out everyone to play inside because that's how you stop the virus' spread.