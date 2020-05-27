“We got 3x value of IPL slots”: Amul’s RS Sodhi on ‘lockdown TVCs’ during Ramayan-Mahabharat

Amul, on the other hand, decided to put more muscle into advertising. The brand has strategically kept its ad spends (0.8 per cent of the turnover) low for years. Reportedly, GCMMF had a turnover of Rs 38,500 crore in FY 20. Sodhi reveals that apart from a few minor bumps, there hasn’t been much change in Amul’s advertising efforts, post lockdown. Amul’s choice of media is diverse, given its ‘massy’ nature, and its wide range of products that cut across demographic and economic segments. TV makes up for 65-70 per cent of its overall media pie, followed by print (20-25 per cent), and the rest goes to digital. On TV, Amul advertises on general entertainment channels (GECs), children’s channels, news, movies, and also ‘internationals’. The choice of channels varies, depending on individual products, or target geography. For example, ingredient products, like butter or cheese, are seen more on GECs (to target housewives) and chocolates go for children’s channels. Milk ads cut across channels. Amul ran 33 regular product TVCs, and as many as 101 classic ads (from 1969-1990s) during ‘Ramayan' and ‘Mahabharat' on Doordarshan (DD) over the last month. DD later announced that ‘Ramayan’ became the most watched entertainment show in the world, with 7.7 crore viewers on April 16.