What happens to those who can't work from home during COVID - 19 scare?

A rise in people working from home will increase the number of online orders for food and goods. What are delivery brands doing about this?
India on March 13, 2020, saw 75 confirmed cases of COVID – 19. To ensure the virus' spread isn't effective, the government suspended all visas except for a select few till April 15, 2020.
Several companies have instructed their staff to work from home and to get themselves checked even if they show the tiniest symptoms of the virus.
But, with so many people deciding to work from home either due to a company mandate or self-precaution, another issue has begun to emerge. Several of these work from home people will prefer to order food home than cook themselves. And during their hiatus, they will most probably order stuff online such as books, clothes, and electronic goods.
Thus, the question we ask is what steps are delivery firms taking to ensure their customers and delivery personnel are safe from the virus?
Here's what the brands have said
Zomato will now offer 'contactless food delivery'.
Swiggy sent out an email detailing the efforts it had taken as preventive measures against COVID - 19. The email read:
In the wake of COVID-19, here's a quick update on some of the steps we've taken to maintain a safe and healthy environment for all:
Our delivery partners are continually being trained in best practices of respiratory hygiene, proper method & frequency of washing hands as well as identification of associated symptoms.
Should a delivery partner notice any associated symptoms, they’ve been asked to immediately reach out to us and consult a medical professional. We are providing them with free medical consultation through our partners in such cases.
Our delivery partners have also been advised to self-quarantine themselves for the recommended period upon noticing any symptoms. To ensure their financial safety, we are committed to supporting them financially in such situations.
We are also in touch with our restaurant partners to ensure they’re aware of the best hygiene practices while handling and packaging food items.
Additionally, you may request the delivery partner to leave your package by the door (in case of online payment), in case you are feeling unwell or prefer so.
Amazon meanwhile announced how it is going to help its employees and contractors. Attached below are the screenshots of the press release.
We are only wondering what other companies which employ delivery personnel are doing to ensure their safety during the COVID - 19 scare.