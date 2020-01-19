What the falooda is wrong with Swiggy?

What is your first reaction if your food order is delayed or does not touch the expectation mark, or a part of it is missing from the delivered package? The most obvious answer would be - anger. You might call the delivery guy back and vent at him or call/chat with the customer care executive to complain. More often than not, almost unmindfully, we tend to use hurtful or foul words, forgetting that the executive is there to help us and more often than not, has least to do with our order.