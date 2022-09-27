What These Brands Did to Receive the YouTube Works Awards

The #YouTubeWorks Awards celebrated marketing minds who utilized YouTube features to create path breaking campaigns.
YouTube Works Awards 2022 set out to celebrate the marketing efforts of brilliant minds who achieved fantastic business impact by strategically leveraging the video platform.
Josy Paul, chair of the Jury and chairman and chief executing officer, BBDO India commented, “The quality of nominations we have reviewed in this second year of my chairing the jury has been fantastic and our discussions were made more valuable with perspectives from within YouTube’s creator ecosystem. It's great to see that brands are keeping in lock-step with the possibilities and potential of YouTube’s dynamic growth, not just in viewership, but in the range of opportunities – from smartphones to the living room and from Shorts to podcasts – the platform now provides brands to make creativity a lever for business growth.”
Meanwhile, the brand’s ‘SRK-My-Ad’ campaign showcased benchmark technological work by making Shahrukh Khan the brand ambassador of local SMBs through Machine Learning. It put small businesses in front of new customers everywhere and became the most creative campaign overall. The endeavor won in the Tech Meets Creative category and picked up the Grand Prix.
Anil Viswanathan, senior marketing director of Mondelez commented “Overall, we're thrilled that three of our campaigns were judged winners in three prestigious categories at the YouTube Works Awards, and elated that Cadbury Celebrations SRK-My-Ad went on to win the special Grand Prix. This is a fabulous moment of celebration for the team.
Akin to last year, in 2021-22 too, we are keen on supporting local businesses and stores to help them bounce back. Our campaign last year ‘Not just a Cadbury Ad’ was about highlighting the spirit of generosity and understanding that enables each of us to prosper. As the second phase of this campaign, we wanted to enable small businesses to promote themselves. We are very happy to associate with YouTube via our partner agencies to facilitate this campaign that has helped us build this first-of-its-kind, self-serve ad creation platform for small businesses that allows them to work feature a mega celeb like SRK in their ads.''
Listerine’s data driven DCO campaign – by J&J, Blink Digital and Interactive Avenues - got the whole country to brush up on their dental hygiene through smart targeting. Meanwhile, HUL and Mindshare India’s ‘Cook with MaKaPa’ campaign for Knorr broke into a new market with a pinch of YouTube.
HP India and Media Monks’ ‘Diye se Diya Jalao’ shared long-form videos of local businesses through YouTube’s in-stream ads and dynamic lineups. CottonKing and Fifth Estate Agency connected with female audience through a smart ‘Bhaidooj’ ad campaign on YouTube. Finally, Amazon and Interactive Avenues’ “Hey Alexa with Social Media Star” campaign tapped into consumer trends through YouTube formats by partnering with popular YouTube influencer – Janice.
Satya Raghvan, director, marketing partners, Google India congratulated the winners - “Video’s intrinsic appeal to India’s diverse internet user base has made YouTube the ‘go-to’ for millions of viewers across the country – for knowledge, know-how, learning, and entertainment. Brands too have recognized YouTube’s indispensability in reaching their consumers at scale to drive business impact. These award-winning campaigns demonstrate some of the most innovative and effective ways businesses are leveraging YouTube’s unique ability to position brands right at the intersection of culture and trends, creative storytelling, and cutting-edge human technology that together help them build personalized and meaningful connections with their consumers. I’m especially pleased that brands are tapping into YouTube’s increasing presence in our living rooms through Connected TV and gaining preference through the platform’s innovations and flexibility. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all our partners in making YouTube the #1 in reach and watch time among ad-supported online video platforms in India and a solid springboard for their creativity.”