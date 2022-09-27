What These Brands Did to Receive the YouTube Works Awards

Satya Raghvan, director, marketing partners, Google India congratulated the winners - “Video’s intrinsic appeal to India’s diverse internet user base has made YouTube the ‘go-to’ for millions of viewers across the country – for knowledge, know-how, learning, and entertainment. Brands too have recognized YouTube’s indispensability in reaching their consumers at scale to drive business impact. These award-winning campaigns demonstrate some of the most innovative and effective ways businesses are leveraging YouTube’s unique ability to position brands right at the intersection of culture and trends, creative storytelling, and cutting-edge human technology that together help them build personalized and meaningful connections with their consumers. I’m especially pleased that brands are tapping into YouTube’s increasing presence in our living rooms through Connected TV and gaining preference through the platform’s innovations and flexibility. Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all our partners in making YouTube the #1 in reach and watch time among ad-supported online video platforms in India and a solid springboard for their creativity.”