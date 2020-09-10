'Whats your mood?' asks Amazon Prime Video's new ad campaign

The new campaign by Leo Burnett aims to showcase the TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalog.
When browsing OTT platforms, moods dictate the kind of content we consume. This is the theme of Leo Burnett's new campaign for Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video released 2 30-second videos to showcase their range of content to suit different moods.
From being mushy in love, and binge-watching romantic shows and movies to switching to heartbreaking ones to nurse your well… broken heart. Whatever your mood may be, you can pick a title from Amazon Prime Video’s wide range of titles that suit your moods.
The first video in the series stars actors Shreya Chaudhry and Chaitanya Sharma, sharing a romantic moment as a couple - referencing the different titles available on the streaming platform.
These titles join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalog. These include Indian films Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Ponmagal Vandhal, French Biriyani, Law, Sufiyum Sujatayum, and Penguin.
It also includes Indian-produced Amazon Original series like Bandish Bandits, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Paatal Lok, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, Four More Shots Please S1 and 2, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge S1, and S2, and Made In Heaven and the award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series like Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
All this is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.
Prime members will be able to watch all titles anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. In the Prime Video app, Prime members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch anywhere offline at no additional cost.
CREDITS:
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO | DOUBT
Director: Surjo Deb
Agency: Leo Burnett
