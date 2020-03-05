WhatsApp embraces the dark side

While designing the dark mode, WhatsApp focused on two particular areas: Readability and information hierarchy. "When choosing colours, we wanted to minimise eye fatigue, and use colours that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android, respectively," the messaging app said. On information hierarchy, WhatsApp had this to say, "We wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen. We did this by using colour and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out."