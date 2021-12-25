When Santas lined up outside a barbershop

Sometimes all one needs a bit of help from us.
A particularly difficult year comes to an end. In retrospect, many small businesses are yet to recover from the horrors of the pandemic induced lockdown(s).
Sometimes, all they need is a bit of help from us to light up their lives momentarily. Winkies, a cake brand shows the way in a new film made by Enormous.
The three-minute animated film depicts a barbershop being forced to close due to the pandemic, which has a negative impact on his small business. The film reflects on the struggles we’ve had with the pandemic and celebrates how small actions help save businesses. #BoroDinBoroMonn is about sharing joy and cheer during Christmas, which is also the essence of the brand.
Commenting on the film, Rahul Deb Saha, Brand Manager, Switzindia said, "We wanted to make a Christmas film to honour all of the people that cheered us up during the pandemic, and Enormous came up with the appropriate animation film for us. The movie demonstrates how Covid-19 affected small business owners, but that as things began to normalise, they were able to celebrate the holiday season. It's part of a wider idea known as Boro Din, Boro Monn, which is about sharing joy and happiness throughout the holidays and is also the brand's soul."
Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner, Enormous says, "Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the way we celebrate holidays has drastically changed, and small businesses have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. We thought of dedicating a Christmas film for Winkies to the people whose lives were impacted by the epidemic and to all those who helped them get through it when we were producing it. We are ecstatic to be able to conceptualise this film, and we hope to provide joy and happiness with this holiday season, as well as hope and optimism for 2022."
Speaking on the creativity behind the campaign, Shubhojit Sengupta, Executive Creative Director and Ricardo Vaz, Creative Director, Enormous says, "The pandemic threw everything it had at us this year. Community is what got us through it- help and support coming from unexpected places. This film reflects on those struggles and celebrates the humanity that helped us through it."