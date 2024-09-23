Whistling Woods International onboards United270 Bangalore as its brand partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency will be responsible for its creative communications and brand strategy.
Whistling Woods International in a bid to strengthen its brand identity and expand its reach, has teamed up with United270 Global, a digital agency based in Bangalore and Mumbai.
United270 emerged as the preferred partner from a competitive multi-agency pitch.
Sasha D’souza, creative director, Mumbai head added– “The idea was the capture the true aspiration and life of every student that steps into the college. It was important to inspire while showing what it truly is like to take charge of your creative career and immerse yourself in your art – especially when we live in a country where choosing a non-conventional career is still almost taboo.”
Jeff Emmanuel, founder & CCO of United270 Global said- "We are excited to partner with an institution as prestigious as Whistling Woods International. Our goal is to amplify their already powerful brand by tapping into the latest digital trends while staying true to the values that make Whistling Woods a leader in creative education.”
He brings a wealth of expertise in brand communication strategy, from design and campaign planning to comprehensive production services with recent collaborations with Kone elevators, Native Forever, PanSeeds and USDC Global portfolios.