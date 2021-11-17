White Rivers Media bags the digital mandate for 'Buds & Berries'

“The shifting consumer preferences favour a future of cut-throat Direct-to-Consumer selling. Traditional businesses that are planning to scale up must tap into the model before competition peaks. CavinKare has been strategizing its digital-first and digital-only unit, leveraging expertise from its omnichannel footprint, for quite some time now. To join their journey at this critical turn, and to facilitate it forward with our solutions, has been a memorable experience to say the least, “said Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and chief executive officer, White Rivers Media.