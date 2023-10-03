Why Adidas chose rap and Raftaar to unite fans and cheer on Team India for ICC Men’s World Cup

The challenge, as per Kurup, was to help the brand travel with it as far and wide as cricket does in our country. “The ‘3 ka Dream’ campaign is born at the serendipitous intersection of the three Adidas stripes and India’s dream for the third World Cup. The campaign as a result is written and conceptualised to instil pride in wearing the India jersey as the best way to show our support for the team and unite fans behind one common dream.”