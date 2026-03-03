Why did Bonkers Corner choose Namita Thapar for a Gen Z campaign?

In an influencer economy obsessed with fit, relevance and target cohorts, Bonkers Corner has taken an unexpected casting call: a pharmaceutical executive selling oversized streetwear. The Mumbai-based brand, known for its graphic-heavy tees and baggy hoodies aimed at Gen Z and young millennials, typically operates within the language of internet culture and youth trends.

The brand’s recent campaign featuring Namita Thapar, executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals and one of the most recognisable investors on Shark Tank India, stands out not because a founder appears in an ad, but because she is visibly not the brand’s core consumer.

The film opens with a mock disagreement between Thapar and a Bonkers Corner representative. She appears baffled at being asked to use Gen Z lingo like “lowkey fire” and "banger" and to wear oversized fits that sit far outside her boardroom persona.

She later asks, escalating the satire by joking about whether the brand expects her to get a Bonkers Corner tattoo as well. The manager’s deadpan, "Yes, tattoos are also something we can do,” pushes the scene into absurdity. Thapar delivers her now-iconic Shark Tank line, “I’m out. I have other brands.”

The punchline lands moments later. The brand manager quips that they have “other sharks” who could do the ad. Cut to the next scene, where Thapar fully embraces the joke, donning the oversized streetwear and delivering the very slang she had previously resisted.

What makes the campaign notable is not simply celebrity casting but narrative casting. Thapar’s presence works because the ad acknowledges the mismatch. It leans into it.

The humour emerges from watching a well-known, corporate-facing investor navigate youth-coded aesthetics and language.

Founder-led endorsements are not new in India’s marketing playbook. Aman Gupta of boAT has appeared in campaigns across platforms, including Flipkart and Netflix, often blending his investor persona with brand storytelling.

Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com has similarly featured in collaborative campaigns, including integrations with quick commerce platform Zepto.

In most of these cases, however, the founder’s own company benefits from recall or integration. The business identity intertwines with the brand persona. The audience are nudged to remember what they built.

The Bonkers Corner campaign diverges on that count. There is no overt plug for Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The equity being leveraged is not her company’s category authority but her recognisability as one of the earliest and most consistent Sharks on Indian television. The recall is cultural, not corporate.

By casting Thapar as a character rather than a category expert, Bonkers Corner taps into the expanding universe of founder-celebrities whose fame now extends beyond their balance sheets.

In doing so, it also signals a shift in how D2C and youth brands are thinking about endorsements. The question is no longer just “Is this group our target audience?” but “Is this a cultural moment we can bend?”