Why is Amul bullish about its cheese offerings all of a sudden?

The latest ad film features a chef who vocally challenges other brands or companies accused of serving inauthentic cheese to consumers. Addressing viewers directly, the chef inquires about instances where consumers have been misled, such as receiving a paratha instead of a pizza. Drawing from personal experience, he shares an anecdote where he ordered cheese but was instead served a substitute devoid of milk content. The ad concludes with a call for companies to eschew such practices, emphasising that "Real cheese is made of milk, not vegetable oil."