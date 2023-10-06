Wild Stone redefines personal style, launches latest collections of perfumes

The collection features a trio of fragrances - Whisky, Cigar, and Ammo.
Wild Stone, the male grooming brand under McNROE announced the launch of their new digital film for the launch of “Badass Perfume Collection”. The collection features a trio of fragrances - Whisky, Cigar and Ammo, redefining personal style.
The latest digital film by Wild Stone will be posted on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. The script opens with a charismatic man's entrance at the upscale party, grabbing everyone's attention with his enchanting fragrance and leaving everyone intrigued. Men and women are both spellbound with his confidence while acknowledging his enigmatic aura. The visual represents the sigma male power, showcasing his confidence and strength while being the center of attraction.
Ankit Daga, director at McNROE Consumer Products, expressed his thoughts on the launch of ‘The Badass Collection’ and said, “Enriched with the very essence that characterises a Sigma Man, our collection boasts three distinct Perfumes which embody the spirit of their names - Whisky, Cigar, and Ammo. Each fragrance invites individuals to embrace their self-expression and revel in their distinctiveness through an enchanting sensory journey."