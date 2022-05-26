Wing Communication Public Relations wins the PR mandate of HealthMinds Consulting

The agency will be managing the media duties of the brand i.e. media planning, media buying and public relations.
HealthMinds, a healthcare company, has named Wing Communications as its public relations and communications partner. The partnership between Wing Communication and HealthMinds will bolster the latter by raising and enhancing the public consciousness of the brand. With this mandate, the agency will be managing the media duties of the brand i.e. media planning, media buying and public relations. To help the brand gain momentum on digital channels, the agency will help in devising public relations strategy and improving their presence on digital channels. The services will be executed from the agency’s Hyderabad office.
HealthMinds, is a healthcare company known for its customized healthcare solutions, relentless pursuit of scientific breakthroughs and amalgamation of innovative analytics, technology and medical expertise that strive for creating a healthier world for everyone. Its array of expertise spans from scientific communication to continuing medical education (CME).
Commenting on the announcement of the strategic agreement, Chinmaya P Chigateri, the director & CEO of HealthMinds said, “Wing Communication's diversified experience across multiple sectors and a deep understanding of the healthcare industry makes them a perfect partner to drive our communications with. Their approach towards the healthcare space compliments ours in a way that creates entrepreneurial synergies, and we are confident that it will give a remarkable boost to HealthMinds."
Commenting on the win, Shiva Bhavani, founder and chief executive officer, Wing Communications, said, "We are incredibly excited for the opportunity to collaboratively work with a credible, trusted and leading Healthcare organization in the nation. We aim to execute creative, impactful, disruptive and seamlessly driven PR campaigns that would bring maximum ROI for the brand in India. We hope to redefine the landscape for the brand with our initiatives and help HealthMinds accomplish their desired outputs.”
Wing Communications is a full-service digital marketing agency that focuses on superior service and helps its clients to stand out and be counted. Founded by Shiva Bhavani, this start-up aims to make a mark for itself in the world of online marketing. Whether it is devising market strategy or social media marketing, paid media, influencer marketing, content marketing, public relations, online reputation management, B2B lead generation or helping you set up your website with technology, Wing Communications is ready to provide all services. In a short span of time, it has already notched up an array of interesting clients like Decathlon, Network18, ADDA, OnGrid, The Nestery, LendBox, TickleRight, Exchange Connect and many more.