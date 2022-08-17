Wing Communications to manage Advait Infratech’s PR

“Advait Infratech is an institution that is proudly making strides in building the nation and strengthening the core of our economy, and we are extremely proud to be a partner with this transformational brand in their public relations journey. With this mandate, we are looking forward to going beyond traditional PR, we will be helping Advait Infratech with thought leadership campaigns that will not only help them in engaging with the audience in the digital space and building their online footprint but will also give them a remarkable boost in their rapid growth journey,” said Shiva Bhavani, CEO & co-founder, Wing Communications.