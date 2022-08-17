Wing Communications to manage Advait Infratech’s PR

Wing Communications will be providing a range of services, including managing the brand’s strategic PR, media relations, and corporate PR and reputation management.
Wing Communications, an agency that offers strategic, integrated communications has won the communications mandate for Advait Infratech – A Gujarat-based infratech that provides robust products and solutions for power transmission, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure and is hoping to expand into green/renewable energy by 2023. Wing Communications will be providing a range of services, including managing the brand’s strategic PR, media relations, and corporate PR and reputation management across India through incisive campaigns.
Commenting on the development, Shalin Seth- founder, managing director, Advait Infratech, said “Wing Communications has established credentials, diversified experience across sectors and a deep understanding of the infrastructure industry which makes them an excellent partner to drive our communications. With a team that has a seamless nationwide and international network, impeccable industry stewardship and expertise in communicating the value of a company and linking them to concrete results, we’re looking forward to strengthening our communication and presence in the Infratech domain.”
“Advait Infratech is an institution that is proudly making strides in building the nation and strengthening the core of our economy, and we are extremely proud to be a partner with this transformational brand in their public relations journey. With this mandate, we are looking forward to going beyond traditional PR, we will be helping Advait Infratech with thought leadership campaigns that will not only help them in engaging with the audience in the digital space and building their online footprint but will also give them a remarkable boost in their rapid growth journey,” said Shiva Bhavani, CEO & co-founder, Wing Communications.