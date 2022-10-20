Winkies awards 361 degrees its social media management, digital marketing strategy and accelerating digital presence

Every new collaboration brings out the best in us. For a veteran brand like Winkies, 361 Degrees is all set to play the role of the primary digital marketing agency and deliver the brand message in an appetizing way to its target audience . Winkies is known for its delicious range of perfectly baked packaged cakes & confectionery and 361 Degrees is known for their out-of-the-box ideas to provide end-to-end strategy, content, designing, search and social media marketing solutions.