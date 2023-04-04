WinZO launches new campaign ft. MS Dhoni for IPL 2023

Paavan Nanda, WinZO’s co-founder, stated, “Online gaming is a more interactive or active form of entertainment than traditional forms of entertainment. Consumers grew accustomed to virtual social interactive modes of entertainment during COVID. Games act as the most potent boilerplate activity among people. WinZO has over 10 crore users and offers the largest player liquidity pool across 100+ games. There is a strong algo-based skill matching system in place to ensure that users are paired with people who have similar skills. We want to invite audiences to come on the platform and experience incredibly engaging and social gameplay with this ad campaign.”