Wipro's MaxKleen launches #MaxKleenPichuk campaign to celebrate everyday heroes

The TVC was filmed during the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal to spread joy amongst people.
MaxKleen, a brand under Wipro, announces the launch of its latest digital campaign for MaxKleen Power Squeeze, a disinfectant with a squeeze format. The campaign, titled #MaxKleenPichuk, is a celebration to recognise tose who tirelessly contribute to the well-being of our homes every day.
Launched with the aim to spread joy during the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, the campaign seeks to connect and engage with the audience by capturing the true essence of festivity through its initiative.
The campaign highlights the importance of giving back to those in need. It shows the team visiting women's homes and cleaning them, highlighting the joy and respect they bring to their lives. The film tells a story of spreading joy through gratitude and respect.
Vivek Reddy, director at PAD Play, expressed his thoughts on the campaign, stating, “The #MaxkleenPichuk is not just a digital campaign; it's a testament to the power of gratitude. It’s a meaningful impact in the lives of those who often go unnoticed but contribute significantly to our daily lives.”
Suhaib Iyaz, category manager- Wipro Consumer said, “The #MaxkleenPichuk TVC goes beyond selling a product; it skilfully captures a story that resonates with the audience's emotions and experiences. PAD's execution plays a pivotal role in bringing this idea to life, making the campaign a powerful tool for building a genuine and lasting connection with the viewers.”
The campaign is currently live on Wipro MaxKleen's social media platforms and will be further amplified through hoardings and other promotional channels.