With Truecaller’s ‘Chhota SMS’ feature, you can’t miss out on important messages

Conceptualised by Wirality and the brand's internal team, the campaign highlights how the new feature makes it easier to track an SMS.
Truecaller, the leading app for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, has rolled out a campaign, titled 'Chhota SMS'. The ad films feature the ‘Jordindians’ playing the characters of ‘Aman’ and ‘Chaman’.
Everything on our smartphones is getting smarter, except for one thing: the SMS inbox. SMS has largely remained the same for a long time, despite it being the primary way for us to access a lot of sensitive and urgent information. Truecaller's new campaign highlights this pain point.
As per the brand team, the campaign has been designed in line with Truecaller’s objective of making communication smarter. It highlights how one of the characters in the film uses the Truecaller feature to his benefit to lead a hassle-free and peaceful life.
The ad films are conceptualised by Truecaller and Wirality. The films include stories like missing an important OTP, flight updates and bill payment reminders, where the 'Smart SMS' feature emerges as the trump card. The ads highlight how one can switch to smarter ways of life by switching to easy technology.
Commenting on the campaign, Manan Shah, director of marketing, Truecaller India, said, “... Being in the communication business for more than a decade, Truecaller understands not only the value of time and right delivery of messages, but also the user requirements and designs solutions best suited to its users.”
Saanand Warrier, CEO, Wirality, added, “It is great to do a product campaign for Truecaller after creating a lot of brand-centric campaigns in the past year. We feel that the 'Smart SMS' feature is a game-changer in mobile SMS communication and we’re glad that Truecaller trusted us to deliver on this one.”