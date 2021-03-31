Wondrlab expands client portfolio, bags GROHE and American Standard India business

With this, the communication start-up is set to showcase yet again how its platform-first strategy can be applied to a sprawling variety of industries and brands. Wondrlab’s core objective for this account is to leverage its platform-first expertise to highlight consumers’ desire for ‘Good Living’ through the creation of beneficial, fulfilling, beautiful and naturally comfortable living spaces. To this end, Wondrlab will begin with transforming LIXIL India’s virtual retail platform, by creating a 360-navigable experience centre using state-of-the-art know-how and technology. Additionally, the start-up is also working on an exciting integrated campaign for LIXIL, and will also build contemporary, connected ecosystem apps for the brand.