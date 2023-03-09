Works of Van Goh, Warhol, Vermeer, and other greats come to life in Coca-Cola’s new spot

All to inspire a student to go ahead and create beautiful art.
What does an uninspired art student need to create beautiful art?
A bottle of Coca-Cola was handed to him by some of the greatest works of art in history.
Welcome to the Masterpiece.
The latest work from the beverage giant’s ‘Real Magic’ platform, is set in an art museum littered with works from names such as Van Goh to Warhol to Vermeer along with emerging creators from Africa, India, the Middle East and Latin America.
All of these paintings come to life only to help inspire the art student.
“‘Masterpiece’ is not a story in which Coke appears… Coke is the story,” said Pratik Thakar, Global Head of Creative Strategy and Integrated Content for Coca‑Cola.
“True to the spirit of the brand—and not unlike the way a synchronized supply chain collaborates to seamlessly deliver ice-cold Coca‑Cola to consumers at just the right time—a diverse collection of artwork spanning multiple genres, geographies and generations comes together to uplift a slumping teenager. Creating human connection and bringing enchantment to everyday moments is what ‘Real Magic’ is all about."