Wow Skin Science highlights pretty people problems in its new campaign

Most beauty ads are templated – where the core focus is to highlight the transformative before and after caused by the product. This TVC adopts a unique approach – by combining humor and beauty in unexpected situations. The film is based on a relevant and nuanced insight around moments when a woman does not want to look good. The ‘Get used to WOW’ TVC depicts popular actress-influencer Aisha Ahmed in serious “non beauty” moments – asking for a sick leave at work or at a pet funeral – emitting a radiant glow, courtesy of WOW’s Vitamin C + Niacinamide Activated Naturals facewash. Aisha Ahmed, who stars in the commercial, is known for her critical roles in TV shows such as Adulting, Lock’d IN and Minus One: New Chapter. The Mumbai-based actress is the face of the commercial and started acting at the age of 20 and is known for her charisma and on-screen presence.